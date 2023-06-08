Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, has surfaced in a new skit, which has got netizens reacting

The actress featured in a YouTube video with Dr Likee and his crew, dancing with another man romantically

The video has garnered massive reactions from its viewers, who shared different opinions about it

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has surfaced in a YouTube skit where she flaunted her massive curves and danced with another man, who hugged her in a romantic way.

Funny Face's baby chills with another man in funny skit Photo credit: @vanessah_nicole @papakumasitv

Source: Youtube

In a YouTube video, which has gained significant engagement from some netizens, Vanessa, who had earlier indicated in an interview with Kwaku Manu TV that she wants to return to her ex-lover, acted as the wife of Kumawood actor Papa Kumasi.

After deceiving Papa Kumasi about travelling to see her mother, in the YouTube funny skit, Vanessa joined a group of friends, which included successful comedian Dr Likee and his crew, dancing and making merry.

A scene in the short skit featured Vanessa and another man passionately dancing and hugging romantically as she flaunted her curves in the process. This happened when a few ladies were called to the "area of fun" in the funny skit, where they danced with some men and were awarded some meat and drinks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video of Vanessa passionately dancing with another man in the video below:

Vanessa Nicole causes stir with her outfit on Instagram

After her recent interview with Kwaku Manu, Vanessa has trended on social media with her TikTok videos and Instagram posts. Vanessa attracted praise for her tight pink dress in a video she posted on Instagram recently.

The attractive woman looked stunning as she jammed to Stonebwoy's "Into The Future" while riding in the backseat of a car. Fans of the attractive woman were enthralled by what they saw and left comments expressing their adoration.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Vanessa's video

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video positively, laughing about the funny scenes in the comic skits and praising the actors for their talent.

Apan tv Gh commented:

Fear ladies and be safe

Nketia Isaac wrote:

Thank you, guys, for making me smile tonight .

The Youngest Sugar Daddy Eli added:

Kyekyeku is very smart oooo he knows when he picks the money Borger is Throwing at the end of the scene, they’ll collect it from him, so he was seriously eating the khibab and drink

Funny Face's baby mama responds to her critics with a song

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Vanessa has responded to her detractors. As she sang along to artiste Oseikrom Sikani's most recent song, "Twatis," she claimed to have strategies and to be living her best life.

She uploaded a video of herself taking a call as the music was audibly playing in the background.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh