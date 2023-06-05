A video of King Promise lookalike jamming to the 'Terminator' song has left many people in awe

In the video, the young man was joined by other guys who also posed of as the lookalike of Kidi, Kuame Eugene and Black Sherif

Social media users who reacted to the video have gushed over how well they danced, with some even praising their looks

Mr Reuben, a young man who identifies himself as the lookalike of King Promise, has taken social media by storm after he showed off his dancing moves in a video.

A short clip sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the visibly happy young man jamming to the King Promise's Terminator hit song.

King Promise lookalike shows off nice dance moves Photo credit: @sugargaldemjnr/TikTok

The young man proved that he is an ardent fan of King Promise judging by his dress and how he boogied with swag and displayed captivating dance moves at the start of the video.

Apparently, some other guys who identify as the lookalike of Kuame Eugene, Black Sheriff and Kidi also joined in the fun.

The trio did not disappoint as they proved that are good dancers and danced with a passion to the mid-tempo tune.

At the time of the report, the 36-second video had gathered over 22,000 likes and 1000 comments

Ghanaians react to the video of the lookalike dancing

Netizens who reacted to the video heaped praises on the quartet over the way they danced, with some labelling them as the real lookalike.

Akua Sika reacted:

Herrrrr but God is wonderful oo see how he keeps on creating human in the same similarities just like how Waec keeps on repeating questions

queens queen revealed:

Herrrrr king promise I even thought he was the one Kraa oo

Sarah Lucky indicated:

Another squad ooo these ones are Dbee squad not the Agya Koo’s own

Natural Gal indicated:

This king promise is the real look alike not the other one

G U Z M A N 7 7 added:

king promise be one buh ein look alike be twins

King Promise vibes with lookalike

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that King Promise has earned the respect of his of many people after he was spotted interacting with his lookalike.

A TikTok video showed the moment when the "Sisa" hitmaker and his entourage were apparently exiting an event ground.

As he exited, his lookalike came closer with the hope of catching his attention, something he succeeded in doing.

Despite being on the phone, King Promise ended the call, after which he drew closer to the young man, who he hugged and also had a brief conversation with.

Source: YEN.com.gh