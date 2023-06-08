Ghanaian business mogul and owner of Dzata Cement has urged Ghanaians to mind their businesses

In a video shared on the millionaire's Instagram, the brother of former President John Mahama shared a caption that sought to advise his followers

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video with comments about the need to listen to the advice of a person who was already successful at what he does

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ibrahim Mahama, Ghanaian business mogul and brother of the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has shared advice to Ghanaians on minding their business.

The advice was propagated on his Instagram page in a video in which he seemed relaxed in his chair.

Ibrahim Mahama advises Ghanaians to mind their business Photo credit: @ibrahim_mahama_71

Source: Instagram

Ibrahim Mahama is known for his philanthropy and dedication to his business. However, he engages with his followers and sometimes advises them.

In the video shared on the successful businessman's Instagram account, he sat in a lazy wooden chair seated under a hut by a river. Playing in the background of the video was Wanna Be Rich, a song by Walloway.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The video, which was a slideshow of some photos of the award-winning entrepreneur who stunned in a long-sleeved white shirt and black trousers, was accompanied by a caption which said:

Have a lovely and safe weekend but remember to mind your own business

Watch the video of Ibrahim Mahama advising Ghanaians below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Ibrahim Mahama's video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Ibrahim Mahama's video, thanking him for being an inspiration and motivating them.

adubaadwoa commented:

When a billionaire tells you to mind business, than you better do

hunkskasare commented:

Yooo Daddy we bed koraa

arnoldthegreatest commented:

“I wanna be rich” that’s the slogan of rich people. We see them as rich, but they don’t see themselves as rich, so they strive for more

osikani_asante commented:

Thank you, sir. I will mind my business. Thanks for always inspiring me. My love for you, sir.

Ibrahim Maham causes a stir with his boat cruise video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ibrahim Mahama displayed humility by waving back to some fishermen on a boat tour.

The savvy businessman repeatedly waved at the men from his speedboat as they were overcome with excitement to see him.

Many people were concerned for his safety after seeing the video of him speeding out on the boat without a life jacket.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh