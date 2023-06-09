Wode Maya has defended Dr Likee over his decision to shoot a skit at the Achimota Mall

In a post, the YouTuber said the days when people needed permission to film at public places like the mall are long gone

Netizens who reacted to the post have shared diverse opinions on the comment by Wode Maya

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya has jumped to the aid of Kumawood actor, Dr Likee concerning the incident where the actor and his team were prevented from filming at the entrance of the Achimota Mall.

It was earlier reported that efforts by Dr Likee and his team to film a skit at the entrance of the Achimota Mall were thwarted by security personnel on the grounds that they do not have approval.

Wode Maya defends Dr Likee over the Achimota mall incident Photo incident: @official_ras_nene @mrghanababy/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Sharing his views on Twitter, Wode Maya said that preventing content creators from filming in public places was simply wrong.

He went on to cite instances abroad where content creators were even given money just for filming at a location, hence urging facility managers in Ghana to keep abreast of the changing trends.

His post read:

It’s about time content creators in Africa unite & speak against harassment while filming at public areas…The New Digital Media is here & you all should get used to it...

Is there any other continent apart from Africa that you need to ask for permission to shoot a video around a shopping mall, train station, airport & so called public areas? When I was based in China, I literally filmed everywhere & sometimes you even got paid to film in such areas. This village mentality needs to stop in 2023!

Ghanaians react to the views of Wode Maya

Netizens who reacted to the post shared diverse opinions on his assertion, with some disagreeing with him.

@h_facilitator commented:

Each country with its reality. Shopping malls are private business properties. The ideal thing to do was to go to the management and ask for the protocol in place. That is the right thing to do. Let’s not compare it to any other place to get frustrated easily. Adapt 2 ur surroundings.

@KwabenaGyam_ replied:

There are certain public places in the US you can’t shoot without permission

@AsigriFrancis added:

Try and go to a public area like the US Embassy with this nonsense and see what will happen. Let’s not encourage illegality.

Source: YEN.com.gh