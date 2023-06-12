Fameye, in a Facebook post, happily reacted to a viral video of a young man who talked about how much Fameye's music has touched his life

Popular Ghanaian musician Fameye expressed his delight in a recent Facebook post when he reacted to a heartwarming viral video featuring a young man who shared how much the artiste's music had touched his life.

In the viral video that captivated the hearts of thousands, the young man revealed that he had tragically lost both his parents, and during the toughest moments of his life, it was Fameye's touching melodies and lyrics that provided him solace and strength.

Upon watching the video, Fameye was deeply moved by the young man's story. With genuine gratitude, the artiste expressed his appreciation for the fan's beautiful words, emphasising the immense significance they held for him. Fameye acknowledged that as a musician, having such a profound impact on someone's life was the ultimate validation of his artistry. He said he would love to meet the young man in person.

Netizens react to Fameye's message to viral fan

Fans of the singer were happy that he reacted to the fan's kind words, urging Fameye to meet him and help him.

Nana Kofi Armah said:

I Just cried listening to him, Bro as the song said "ahaban no metiso me ntwene piiiiii"

Albert Boakye Hitch wrote:

Fameye for life. Fameye songs has helped me in so many trying times. Peter !!

Abdul Aziz added:

The first video I watched on ticktock this morning I didn't know where tears started flowing I cried like child

Fameye commends his lookalike

In another story, Fameye previously shared his views on the emergence of his lookalike, Young Fameye, who has joined the ranks of other notable Ghanaian celebrity doppelgangers.

While praising Young Fameye for promoting his songs on Instagram, the musician expressed his dissatisfaction with the trend of lookalikes profiting from their resemblance by booking shows and leveraging their images for financial gain.

