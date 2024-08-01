Stonebwoy graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration on Friday, July 26, 2024

Videos of the dancehall artist have surfaced on social media, as many folks wondered how school fit into his schedule

One of the videos shared by Zionfelix on Instagram showed Stonebwoy in class, actively participating in activities

Popular Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Friday, July 26, 2024.

This achievement marked a significant milestone in his life, showing his ability to balance his demanding music career with academic pursuits.

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy at his graduation ceremony. Photo source: stonebwoy

Following his graduation, videos of Stonebwoy emerged on social media, capturing the interest of many fans who wondered how he managed his busy schedule alongside schooling.

One notable video shared by blogger Zionfelix on Instagram showed Stonebwoy actively participating in class activities. He was seen reading to the class and answering questions, serving as proof of his commitment to his studies.

Stonebwoy's success at GIMPA has been widely celebrated by fans and fellow musicians, who expressed admiration for his ability to excel academically while maintaining his music career.

The musician is also a family man with a wife and two kids, making the achievement even more impressive.

Video of Stonebwoy in class garners reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mzess said:

"Can we just be happy for people and celebrate them during their winning season without being judgmental?"

pretty_posh11 commented:

"At this 21st century, where you can even stay at home and learn comfortably, ppl want to still see him carrying books up and down every day to lectures ayooo"

selorm_kay_ said:

"Somebody Dey do music San Dey get inn degree ,u Dey online Dey ask if he Dey go class"

Stonebwoy comments on Vbyz Kartel's release

In a similar story by YEN.com.gh Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel, who was in prison for murder, has been released after 13 years.

The global dancehall community has taken his release as a milestone, drawing in remarks from the genre's top stars, including Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy's post about the ex-prisoner's release, hinting at bringing him to Ghana, has stoked his rivalry with Shatta Wale's core fans.

