The founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Obofour, gave street evangelist Suro Nyame GH¢15K

He invited the young preacher to his church to interview him and briefed him on some challenges he might encounter during evangelism

Reverend Obofour spent time with some ghetto boys who had been saved from their immoral acts by the street evangelist

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Obofour, interviewed a popular street preacher Evangelist Suro Nyame in his church.

Reverend Obofour later gifted the preacher a whopping GH¢15K to support his evangelism.

Reverend Obofour interviews street evangelist Photo credit: @reverendobofourministries

Source: Youtube

During the interview, which was later shared on his YouTube channel, Reverend Obofour advised Suro Nyame to hold on to his members and never leave them with any pastor since they would mishandle them and lead them astray.

Reverend Obofour gifts Suro Nyame GH¢15k

The successful pastor noted that it is not easy to have followers who are dependent on you as a preacher.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He added that he was aware of the financial struggles among ghetto boys who Suro Nyame has targeted to make them repent from their ways.

So he instructed his church's accountants to give Evangelist Suro Nyame GH¢15k to aid his work as an evangelist.

Reverend Obofour advises Suro Nyame against the influence of popularity and immorality

Reverend Obofour explained that being a street preacher himself some time ago, he would advise the young and emerging evangelist to avoid all unnecessary and immoral acts since his popularity would attract them.

The pastor, who has been featured in many beautiful videos with his spouse, told Suro Nyame to ensure that some looks of his followers are changed after they have accepted Jesus Christ into their lives. However, Obofour, who has caused a stir on social media with some activities from his church and relationship with some celebrities, advised that the evangelist maintains his looks. His reason was that it was only with looks that he could win the ghetto boys over to the Kingdom of God.

"I will advise that you ensure the looks of your followers are changed after they have repented and decided to follow Christ. If the person has earrings, you advise them to take them off. They had an old look, but now, they should know that they are new.

But for you, Suro Nyame, I will not advise you to change your looks. You would have to be an animal to be able to hunt down an animal. I like your personality, and I love you. Call me at anytime and anywhere by the street, and I will come and preach with you to spread the gospel," Obofour said.

Watch the video of Reverend Obofour interviewing and gifting Suro Nyame GH¢15k below

Reverend Obofour gifts his lookalike GH¢15k

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Obofour had shown immense love to his lookalike in his church.

The spiritual leader called his lookalike and Prophet Adom Kyei Duah's lookalike in front of the congregation to advise them.

After speaking thoroughly to them about the consequences of their actions, Reverend Obofour gave them some money as a gift.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh