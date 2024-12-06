Jackie Appiah celebrated her 41st birthday on Thursday, December 5, 2024, with a mega community party

Stonebwoy was one of the many stars who attended the party and he did a short performance for the crowd

Videos of his interactions with Jackie, her mother, Kalsoume Sinare, and other stars have warmed hearts online

Dancehall music star Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, was a pleasant side attraction at actress Jackie Appiah's birthday celebration.

Jackie, who turned 41 years old on Thursday, December 5, 2024, marked her day with a mega party with her community in the Trassaco area.

The party was to thank her neighbours for their intervention during a recent fire incident at her home.

Stonebwoy Attends Jackie Appiah's 41st Birthday Party With Neighbours, Gets Mobbed By Fans In Videos

Source: Instagram

Attendees were feted, underwent health screening, and received food items, clothing, and other gifts at the party.

Stonebwoy performs at Jackie Appiah's party

Stonebwoy was one of the celebrities who joined Jackie to celebrate her new age. He even topped up with a short performance.

Videos that have emerged online show Stonebwoy having many happy moments at Jackie's party. Fans mobbed him as he arrived at the venue. After taking photos with actress Kalsoume Sinare, he took the microphone to deliver his performance.

Watch the video below:

See another video of Stonebwoy's performance at Jackie Appiah's birthday party

Later, Stonebwoy was spotted interacting with Jackie Appiah and her mother, after which they posed for photos.

Reactions to Stonebwoy attending Jackie's birthday

The videos of Stonebwoy's appearance at Jackie Appiah's birthday warmed hearts online.

subno_ble said:

"Police too dey record 😂😂😂😂."

abdullai670 said:

"Kw333 birthday mpo naaa 360 yiii 🙌🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥 Bhim 🔥."

juniola_with_da_flava said:

"The woman go be strict rofff. She dey arrange the dress well. Lol."

Jackie Appiah's goes afro on her birthday

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Jackie Appiah started her celebrations by releasing beautiful photos that captured the attention of fans and fellow celebrities alike.

The actress dazzled in a dazzling blue gown, complemented by an afro wig reminiscent of iconic styles and makeup that showcased her timeless beauty.

The actress's birthday images quickly became a talking point on social media, drawing widespread admiration from her fanbase and peers in the industry.

