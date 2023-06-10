,Spanish football scout Xavi Hildago has arrived in Kumasi to scout for players at Yaw Dabo's soccer academy

The Spaniard, a director at Barcelona-based WOSPAC, was met on arrival by Yaw Dabo on Saturday, June 10

Videos of Yaw Dabo's welcome for Hildago have sparked reactions of excitement among his fans

Kumawood actor and Dabo Soccer Academy owner Samuel Yaw Dabo has welcomed Spanish football agent Xavi Hildago to Kumasi.

Hildago, a director at World Sports Academy (WOSPAC), arrived in Kumasi on Saturday, June 10, 2023, to observe a justify your inclusion organised by Dabo.

In a video sighted on Dabo's Instagram page, the actor met Hildago at the Kumasi International Airport.

Spanish football scout Xavi Hildago has arrived in Kumasi fo Yaw Dabo's tournament Photo source: @samuel_dabo

After exchanging pleasantries, Dabo led his guest to a Toyota Hilux Pickup parked nearby and escorted him to the venue.

"You are welcome to Asanteman (Asante Kingdom)", Dabo was heard telling Hildago.

Another video shared by Dabo showed him and Hildago arriving at the park of Opoku Ware School (OWASS), where the event is taking place.

In a later video, the Spanish agent was spotted interacting with some of the participants on the field of play.

The information earlier shared by Dabo indicated that Hildago will be in Ghana for days, from June 10 to 14.

Yaw Dabo's visit to Europe bears fruit

The visit of Xavi Hildago forms part of the benefits of Yaw Dabo's recent trip to Europe.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, Yaw Dabo signed a partnership with Hildago's WOSPAC which is based in Barcelona.

The actor shared a video of the official message from Hildago on his Instagram, showing his appreciation.

Ghanaians praise Yaw Dabo for bringing Hildago

The videos of the Spanish football scout in Ghana have triggered massive praise for Yaw Dabo.

