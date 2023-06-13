Akrobeto, in an interview, revealed that anytime he purchases a car, he shows it to Agya Koo first as a way of saying thank you

According to the actor, Agya Koo made the Kumawood movie industry profitable for others like him to benefit

Akrobeto feels Agya helped propel his career to a higher level, so he feels indebted to him for the wealth he has amassed as a movie star

Star Ghanaian actor Akrobeto recently made a heartwarming revelation during an interview, expressing his gratitude towards fellow actor Agya Koo. The charismatic entertainer disclosed that whenever he acquires a new car, his first instinct is to share the joyous news with Agya Koo, whom he considers a mentor and friend.

In the interview, Akrobeto highlighted Agya Koo's immense contribution to the Kumawood movie industry, stating that the veteran actor played a pivotal role in making it profitable for others like himself to prosper. Akrobeto acknowledged the fact that Agya Koo's hard work and dedication helped pave the way for his own success and catapulted his career to new heights.

The seasoned comedian and television presenter expressed his gratitude to Agya Koo, emphasising that he feels indebted to him for the wealth and recognition he has garnered as a prominent movie star. Akrobeto's gesture of showing his newly acquired cars to Agya Koo is his way of expressing appreciation and saying "thank you" for the significant impact the veteran actor has had on his life and career.

Akrobeto's comments spark reactions

Social media users admired Akrobeto's humility and praised him for how highly he rates Agya Koo.

Ampofo Charles wrote:

Infact akrobeto is Soo much full of wisdom

ESTHER B NKANSAH said:

God Most High bless you Akrobeto. You are truly a great man.

