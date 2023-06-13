Ghanaian actor and comedian Dr Likee and his crew have cracked ribs with a new comedy skit

The Adam and Eve rendition by the actor and his crew, which was premiered on YouTube, has received positive feedback from his fans

Netizens have reacted to great and improved scenes in the movie, which garnered thousands of views a few hours after its release

Ghanaian comedian Dr Likee, known privately as Ebenezer Akwesi Antwi, who is popular for his hilarious skits and parodies, has embarked on a new adventure.

After months of creating his version of popular movies and tales, the entertaining actor finally released the first episode of his much-anticipated comedy series, Adam And Eve, on YouTube.

Dr Likee releases his version of Adam and Eve Photo credit: @sikafietv

Source: Youtube

In a video shared on Sika Fie TV on YouTube, Kyekyeku, the known comedian and Dr Likee's ally in most of his comedy skits, acted as God while Dr Likee played Adam.

The video has earned excitement from fans, who applauded the graphics and were captivated by the successful and entertaining comedian's performance. The humble actor's comedic timing was deemed impeccable, and the jokes landed with uproarious laughter.

Watch the video of Dr Likee's Adam and Eve movie below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Dr Likee's Adam And Eve

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Dr Likee's video, praising him for making an impact in the Ghana movie industry

BERNARD BRENYA - BAAH commented:

That is creativity at its best. Whoever directed the part of the creation of man did a great job

HAYFORD LARBI JR commented:

You guys are taking this seriously to the next level, and I'll recommend your hard work to the entire world to follow you and give you all the necessary support because you guys are teaching us a lot

Eben commented:

The editor...the director...did extremely well ❤❤❤❤

Josephine Arthur commented

I can't remember the last time I watched a Nigerian skit or movie, all thanks to Aka and team Well done guys, for making us airwaves hot Keep the fire burning

Source: YEN.com.gh