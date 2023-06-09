Dr Likee and his film crew have earned applauds for their rendition of the popular Kung fu movie "Shaolin Soccer"

The gifted comedian has once more left his audience in awe and laughing uncontrollably with the final episode of his short comedy series

Likee's rendition of Shaolin Soccer, especially his final episode, has been regarded by his fans as a testament to his creative genius and comedic prowess

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian comic actor and YouTuber Dr Likee, known privately as Ebenezer Akwesi Antwi, has stunned his fans with the last episode of the "Akashaolin Soccer" series.

Fans anticipated the display of magical powers just as it was portrayed in the original Shaolin Soccer movie, which he perfectly mimicked.

Dr Likee and team lauded for Akashaolin Soccer series Photo credit: @loverstvgh

Source: Youtube

In the last episode of Akashaolin, which was released on the Lovers TV GH YouTube channel on June 9, 2023, Dr Likee and his team lined up in separate teams for a football match.

In the entertaining actor's version of "Shaolin Soccer," the audience is transported into a whimsical world where soccer is not just a game but a magical spectacle of huge proportions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

From balls that change direction mid-air to balls that can create massive explosions upon impact, the actors added an element of surprise and humour to the game. Dr Likee's crew seamlessly integrated these magical effects, showcasing their incredible talent for comedy.

The successful YouTuber, who was awarded the Man of the Match in the comic movie, claimed to have scored 99 goals to win the game for his team, a final touch that cracked up his overly excited fans.

See the video of Dr Likee's Akashaolin soccer below:

Akashaolin Soccer series concept

"Shaolin Soccer" is a sports movie that combines comedy, martial arts, and soccer. The main actor, Sing, a former Shaolin monk, assembled a soccer team to participate in the national championship.

The movie follows their adventure while showcasing some amazing martial arts moves and humorous scenes. It offers a fun and action-packed viewing experience while examining cooperation, tenacity, and self-belief themes.

Some Ghanaians reacted to the last episode of Akashaolin Soccer

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the last episode of Dr Likee's movie, applauding him for putting smiles on their faces.

King Addo said:

The coach is even warming up more than the players

Richard Gyamfi wrote:

I love ❤the game but the supporters were very few and in all u guys did a great job. Congrats, team Aka

Enock Acheampong added:

I love the editor die ❤ but this episode should have been extended

Dr Likee set to film a rendition of Aladdin

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ras Nene and his team have decided to create their own adaptation of Aladdin.

Ras Nene expertly reproduced the essence of Aladdin's appearance, down to the billowing and fluttering pants and the elaborate vest and waistcoat that were featured in the film. Fans of Ras Nene have shared their excitement for the masterpiece and remarked on the humorous images.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh