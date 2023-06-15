Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene has revealed that he cannot talk about all the cars in his garage

The award-winning artiste detailed that being a car lover, he finds it difficult to name all his luxurious cars

The award-winning artiste mentioned that he has a Range Rover and a Chevy Camaro

These came to light when Kuami Eugene took his turn on Wheels On YEN, YEN.com.gh's new series on celebrities' cars

Highlife artiste Kuami Eugene has said that he has a fleet of cars in his garage which he cannot count.

The hitmaker added that he has a strong taste for luxurious cars, which is his reason for eyeing some popular car models he plans to add to his fleet.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Kuami Eugene stated that he has several cars in his garage. The award-winning artiste added that though he did not like to talk about the cars he has, he plans to add more brands to the ones he already has.

When asked about the cars he currently has, the Ohemaa hitmaker said that he could not count the number of cars he has in his garage. The fashionable and talented performer stated though, that he has a Chevy Camaro and Range Rover which he received as gifts from Ghanaian business mogul Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Kuami Eugene said:

"I don't like to talk about my cars, I hardly do. I have several cars that I can't count. I will mention just two, the Chevy Camaro and Range Rover. The Range Rover was from Dr Kwaku Oteng".

What is Wheels On YEN?

Wheels On YEN is the latest editorial project by YEN.com.gh dedicated to Ghanaian celebrities' lifestyles.

This series is centred around cars and gives celebrities the opportunity to share their tastes in cars and reasons for choosing them.

Kuami Eugene lists Ferrari, Corvette and Rolls Royce as his favourite cars

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Kuami Eugene had admitted that he enjoyed driving and has occasionally harboured fantasies about expensive vehicles.

He stated his desire to own a Ferrari, Corvette, Rolls Royce and a few other high-end vehicles. The artiste continued by saying that he intended to purchase one of the five luxury automobiles he hoped to own soon.

