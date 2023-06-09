Celebrated executive film producer Tracey Boakye is back to the grind after a long maternity leave

Tracey Boakye briefly moved to the United States, where she safely delivered her third child

After a lavish baby christening, the actress has announced her return to set and her incoming movie

Owner of Shakira Movie Productions, Tracey Boakye, declared her return to work in her usual flamboyant style.

The actress took a long break a few months after her wedding, where she fused her maternity and honeymoon.

Shortly after having her son in the US, the actress returned to the country to host one of the biggest celebrity baby christenings.

A collage of Tracey Boakye on actors on the set of her new movie Image credit: tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

The two-day star-dubbed affair was an invite-only access grand party held in Kumasi.

Tracey Boakye did not go cheap as she displayed her wealth from the decor, guests and finally, her numerous dresses for one day.

She also showed up in style for her husband's birthday a few weeks after with a classic surprise party. A generous donation to an orphanage followed this.

The actress announced her return to work on Instagram. In the footage, she proudly flaunted a YSL Rive Gauche tote bag worth over US$1,890 (GH¢21376). Tracey Boakye shared a video with the caption:

"Back to Work #adjoayankee series @shakira_movie_production PROUD BOSS "

See the post below:

Peeps react to Tracey Boakye's incoming movie from Shakira Movie Production

Many excitedly expressed interest in watching the movie once it is released. People also took the opportunity to compliment the actress on her glowing skin.

mis_addo commented:

You look stunning

ajohenewaa commented:

This gonna be lit Eii! Nana Yeboah ne preman.

abiscollectiosm commented:

The Real Boss lady

Tracey Boakye gets emotional while singing Piesie Esther's Waye Me Yie at her son's christening

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Tracey Boakye reacted to the hit gospel song from Piesie Esther.

The actress looked deliriously happy in an elegant corseted gown as she dedicated her third child to God.

The event had many celebrities in attendance, including Piesie Esther, who sang her viral song, Waye Me Yie.

Dancing with the musician, Tracey Boakye fought to hold back tears as she sang along to musicsong.

Source: YEN.com.gh