Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo's daughter has shown that she is her mother's daughter with her unique style

Ohemaa Dokua, as she is fondly called, wowed TikTokers with her smooth dance steps

In the video, she also sang sweetly along to the song Terminator by King Promise which played in the background

Fashion trendsetter Nana Akua Addo's daughter, Diamond Ohemaa Dokua, has turned social media upside down with her dance video.

In 202I, Ohemaa Dokua made her first fashion appearance with her older sister Menaye Dodowa and their mother.

Their all-black ensemble, which covered every part of their bodies, has been etched into Ghana's fashion history.

A collage of Nana Akua Addo and her daughter Ohemaa Dokua Image credit: @nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

Contrary to what people think, Nana Akua Addo is not the daughter of Ghana's sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. She addressed this issue during an interview with blogger Sammy Kay.

According to her, she received a message from someone asking her to stop using government money on clothes.

Among her daughters, the younger one, Ohemaa Dokua, seems more outspoken and likely to take after her mother.

Ohemaa Dokua's social media is filled with her trendy fab that most children her age couldn't be bothered with.

Her latest video with her singing and choreographing to King Promise's Terminator has caused a stir.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Nana Akua Addo's daughter dancing to King Promise's Terminator

Many praised the young beauty for her smart taste in clothes.

Pretty Queen Thoelyn commented:

This is how you dress when you’re a daughter of a fashionista

Esi_Sarfoah commented:

She didn’t come to stress herself

Dedelikeme commented:

Is the baby girl in her for me awww

NAAJAA1 commented:

It's the facial expression for me. God bless me with a daughter like this ooo she is soo cute

