Kumawood actor and comedian Wayoosi has shared a video of himself cooking for his wife Adepa

The comic actor was in a dress and a wig, mimicking his pretty wife as he gave her a special treatment

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed joy over the video, drooling over the romantic and understanding relationship they both share

Ghanaian actor Wayoosi, known privately as Joseph Nana Osei Kofi, has cracked ribs with a funny video of him dressed like a woman.

The actor was cooking for his wife, in the video, making his followers laugh and appreciate the love they share.

Wayoosi dresses like a lady and cooks for his wife Photo credit: @wayoositv

Source: Youtube

In a YouTube video shared on the entertaining and revered actor's YouTube channel, he was rocking a dress that fitted his body perfectly. Seated beside him was his wife, who was ready to taste his meal.

The actor, who has entertained his fans with funny skits, stated that he was going to cook for his wife and would surprise her with his cooking skills. Wayoosi bragged that he was a better chef and had hidden his talents and disclosed them to only a few people.

Apart from an exaggerated explanation of the relevance of the spices he used in cooking his food, the actor also impersonated his wife, moving in a funny manner and pouring spices and food items into his saucepan to begin his special meal.

Watch the video of Wayoosi and his wife below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Wayoosi and his wife's funny YouTube video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, drooling over the couple's affection and respect towards each other.

@anthonytawiah3961 said:

Wayoosi may peace never depart ur home . God grant u all good health and long life

@oliviamarleyyeboah5706 wrote:

I wish all men could appreciate us like this really beautiful ❤

@nakojaandrews8296 commented:

Indeed you people are getting us to fall in love ♥️ paaa ooo

@theudede1701 added:

Asem b3n koraa niee I wish I was there like I will eat papa… my home town food. Akuapem Mampong

Wayoosi applies makeup on his wife's face

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Wayoosi transformed himself into his wife's personal makeup artist in a video.

The actor promised his partner, Adepa, that he would surprise her with a stunning new appearance. Wayoosi sculpted his beautiful wife's face using the makeup kit, but the result was funny, which made them erupt in laughter.

Source: YEN.com.gh