A Ghanaian man has been commended on social media after he danced with his daughter on the day of her graduation

The proud father showed off his excitement by thrilling the public with some exciting dance moves

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the young lady for bringing smiles to the face of her daddy

A Ghanaian father proved his love for his daughter, as he joined her on the university campus on the day of her graduation.

The sweet video that has since gone viral on TikTok showed the elderly man in Kente cloth together with his daughter dancing heartily to King Promise's Terminator hit song in the full glare of the public.

As if they had prepared to thrill the graduands and other attendees at the event, the duo took to the centre of what appears like a hostel facility to prove that they are good dancers.

The elderly man did not disappoint as he displayed some incredible hand and body swerve moves, whereas his daughter also whined and put her flexible body on display as she danced in sync with the vibey tune.

The dance moves of the duo were so captivating that onlookers started to cheer and urge them on.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 5000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below

Netizens commend the young lady for making her dad proud

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended the young lady for making his daddy proud.

user780106141808 opined:

The joy of a responsible father

Nharnaabenaperry stated:

i wish I had a responsible dad likes urs cheers to greatness

Awo Nyarkoaa indicated:

My dadddyyyyyy this one will be me and my dad..that man has suffered a lot in bringing me up and providing everything I need..Gos bless my dad

Elynam_sneez

wish i did this on .y graduation day

Dad show shows nice dance moves as he picks up his child

