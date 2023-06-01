Akuapem Poloo turned heads online as she flaunted her curves in an orange dress dancing in a sultry video

She displayed incredible dance moves as she shook her backside and her bosoms vigorously

Many people on social media were not impressed with her moves and they questioned her religiousness

Famous Ghanaian internet sensation Akuapem Poloo got many drooling over her as a sensual video of her has emerged on the internet.

Akuapem Poloo's sensual video goes viral

In a video on the Instagram page of popular Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa, Akuapem Poloo was spotted in an orange-fitted dress that accentuate her well-defined curves and was short as it flaunted her fine legs.

The mother of one was captured dancing to Meek Mill's "All Eyes On You," a song that features Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown.

Displaying her sensuality, she raised her hands to shoulder length and shook her bosoms vigorously.

Akuapem Poloo also turned her back and shook her cute backside with so much energy.

Below is a video of Akuapem Poloo flaunting her curves in an orange-fitted dress.

Ghanaians shared their views on Akuapem Poloo's sultry video

Many people were not pleased with the video as they hinted that they thought her conversion to Islam would have made her more conservative.

nickiforson remarked:

Market ay3 slow

mrbenito2021 said:

Devoted Muslim mpo nie na wob3y3 Bosom som nii

kotokuom commented:

Allow her make she slay the Nima girls dem born dem into Islam self dey slay

fawzys_enterprise added:

Being a Muslim is not an easy job o

racheal.nartey wrote:

Waaa see body aah you naa you not fat already and you have joined fasting company see how fasting make you body lol

itz._omarh posted:

Eeeeeiiii eeiiiii eeeiiiiii problem ben kraaa ni.......

n.eshun said:

Ei hajia poloo

