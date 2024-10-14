Dr Osei Kwame Despite's mother-in-law, Kate Opoku-Acheampong, was buried in Kumasi this weekend

The businessman and his family held a thanksgiving service at the Underbridge Event Center in Accra

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's vast fleet of vintage cars has gotten some Ghanaians talking on social media

Famous Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite has made the headlines again after a video of his luxurious cars surfaced on social media.

The CEO of Despite Media Group held a thanksgiving service on Sunday, October 13, 2024, in honour of his late mother-in-law, Kate Opoku-Acheampong.

The thanksgiving service was held at the Underbridge Event Center in East Legon, Accra, and the businessman's family and loved ones were in attendance.

High-profile Ghanaian personalities, such as actor Kwaku Manu, ex-footballer John Mensah, Gabby Otchere Darko, Agriculture minister Dr Bryan Acheampong, and gospel singer Empress Gifty attended the plush event.

Despite flaunts his fleet of vintage cars

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Osei Kwame Despite displayed his fleet of vintage cars at the entrance of the Underbridge Event Center.

The cars, which are worth millions of dollars, included a 1952 Mercedes-Benz 300 Cabriolet D, a 1963 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud 3, a 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air, a 1981 /1982 Phillips Berlina Coup, a 1986 Zimmer Tiffany, and a Chevrolet C10 Pickup.

The video, which got many people talking on social media, also acknowledged Dr Osei Kwame Despite's big reputation as the epitome of luxury and class in Ghana's elite societies.

Despite's vintage cars stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to the video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's fleet of vintage cars below:

Manfred commented:

"One man with all this and lot of Ghanaians are still suffering 🙄."

Lydia_Osei commented:

"That is Ashanti billionaire. Dr Kwame Despite. Ashantis are proud of you. 👏👏👏."

bitopy commented:

"I saw a lot of these cars at Dansoman Junction in 1999, 2000, and 2003, but now, if I go to that place, it is no more. They are old model cars, if you don't know."

Rich Jozay commented:

"Sika y3 papa. Make nobody lie you say money no good oo😂💔."

Christabel commented:

"Eiiiiiii ala money answers all nonsense."

Despite's mother-in-law flown in golden casket

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the remains of Kwame Despite's mother-in-law were flown by helicopter to Mamponteng.

A social media video showed a golden casket arriving by helicopter near Kumasi, where the bereaved family was waiting.

