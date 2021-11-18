John Mahama's daughter-in-law, Asma, has wowed her fans on social media with new photos

In the photos, Asma displayed her high sense of fashion

The Algerian is the wife of Mahama's first son, Shafik

Asma Mahama, the daughter-in-law of former president, John Mahama, has set tongues wagging with her latest photos.

Asma, who is originally from Algeria is the wife of Mahama's first son, Shafik.

However, Asma has decided to flaunt her beauty to the world on her official Instagram page.

Asma Mahama: John Mahama's daughter-in-law drops stylish photos; fans react

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Asma is captured in a casual outfit looking gorgeous.

From the photos, she displayed her high sense of fashion as she wore a beautiful purple top.

She complimented her beauty with brown trousers.

Her caption of the photos read, "straight out of another era ."

Fans Reactions:

jullzbek commented:

"Have mercy."

alisepla_ give her fans:

"Superstar vibessss."

teehasoon wrote:

"POPPED OFF."

freshistani

"sheeeeeesh."

shvmis

"I have no words.

