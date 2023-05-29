Rebecca, a beautiful young lady who was not lucky with love on Sunday, May 28, 2023, edition of DateRush, has gone viral after she collapsed on stage

This comes at the back of a young man, Louis, rejecting her proposal and going in for another lady on the same show

Many people have laughed at her reaction to the heartbreaking news, while others advised Giovanni on how to properly attend to people when they faint

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video of a beautiful young lady collapsing on the DateRush stage after being rejected has sparked massive reactions on social media.

A gorgeous lady, Rebecca, collapses on DateRush after being rejected. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Rebecca collapses on DateRush

The young lady, known as Rebecca, was rejected by a slim and tall handsome young man called Louis on Sunday, May 28, 2023, edition of TV3's Date Rush.

In the video, music was being played as Louis made his grand entrance while dancing towards the ladies.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

When he got to Rebecca, he turned off her buzzer. The moment he did that, she walked to the front of the podium and fell on her back.

The show host, Giovani Caleb rushed to her side and tried to help her stand on her feet while consoling her for not finding love on the show.

Louis left with his date, Jessica, and they danced while Rebecca was recovering from her shock.

Below is a video of Rebecca fainting on stage after being rejected on DateRush.

Ghanaians react to a lady collapsing on DateRush after being rejected

Many people who watched the video broke out into laughter as they wondered why she would faint in the name of love.

Others also claimed this was her fifth time on the show and not being lucky with finding a date.

Health experts also took to the comment section to advise people on handling and treating persons who have collapsed.

aboagyewaa_nadia stated:

Saa date rush wei 3wc s3 mo de Ghana police ba hc to arrest anyone misbehaving. Wey tin this

mayab_collections said:

Giovanni was fast..... I hope she is okay

nhanaamalavish remarked:

Akoma yarie BP pressure

simbeann advised:

On a more serious note, we should all learn some basic first aid. A collapsed casualty should not be held up that fast. She needs oxygen back to her brain and needs legs elevated. Vitals should be checked to make sure she is breathing if not cpr must be done immediately. If she’s breathing but still unconscious then u leave her in recovery position until she wakes up herself. Our actions sometimes makes situations worse. This isn’t funny at all. It is sad.

mzz_lee_xclusive declared:

I feel for her, this is like the 5th time.

dowell5013 noted:

eeeiii sister Bernard can't stop laughing

_prostar_collection wrote:

Eiii father Bernard

mrr__josh posted:

Eeii she has really fallen physically and emotionally

Rebecca collapses as Jamaican man chooses a single mother over her

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Rebecca of DateRush fame collapsed after a Jamaican man, Werewolf Emthengold, rejected her for a single mother.

The video got many people laughing hard as they wondered whether the act was an attention-seeking tactic.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh