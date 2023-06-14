Revered media personality MzGee says she is still maintaining her originality no matter where she finds herself

The entertainment journalist faced some backlash when she took over as the host of United Showbiz in place of Nana Ama McBrown

People, including Arnold Asamoah, criticised and compared her hosting skills to her predecessor

Ghanaian TV personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, known as MzGee, stood her ground during an interview with Abeiku Santana. MzGee says she will not change who she is despite what anyone else will say.

The entertainment journalist faced massive criticism after she took over from Nana Ama McBrown as host of United Showbiz on UTV.

Nana Ama McBrown left United TV under mysterious circumstances, as neither party has brought up what really happened. According to McBrown, she did not have any contract with them, so she didn't need their permission to join Media General.

When MzGee took over from her, many people, including Arnold Asamoah, criticised MzGee's hosting skills.

Arnold Asoamoh Baidoo accused MzGee of not doing her job as a host well during a heated exchange.

In an interview on Okay FM to address this issue and others, MzGee said:

At a certain point, you have to stamp your authority and say that I don't want to be anybody else but myself.

Ghanaians react to MzGee's firm statement on her originality

Many praised MzGee for intelligently answering questions thrown at her.

Maame Serwaa Bonsu commented:

Mzgee is very intelligent and I agree with her, she has succeeded in her own her and God has blessed her.

Maame Abena Okwaa commented:

Hmmm, she's good but she should tread cautiously. Too much talk can be dangerous sometimes, I wish u well.

Pella Duodu commented:

I love this woman…bold and very intelligent. Keep doing your work MzGee.

