Dancehall star Stonebwoy exhibited sweet moments with his daughter Catherine-Jidula in old videos online

The doting Ghanaian father of two and his daughter are spotted in the clips making beautiful memories

The clips, which resurfaced Sunday, June 18, on Father's Day, warmed the hearts of several fans

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, displayed doting father moments with his daughter Catherine-Jidula TS in videos.

The award-winning Ghanaian musician manages to be present in the lives of his children despite his demanding career.

Old videos of Stonebwoy and his daughter re-emerge on Father's Day. Photo credit: jidulaxii/Pulse Ghana.

Source: Instagram

The early years of Stonebwoy's daughter

The father of two was captured in one of the videos spending time with his daughter in her early years. The footage also spotlights recent times of the father-daughter duo.

Another footage captured the time Stonebwoy calms his daughter, who became emotional over coffee.

The old clips of the musician bonding with his daughter Jidula elicited sweet reactions on Father's Day. Pulse Ghana shared one of the videos, which had fans in their feelings.

Watch the clip posted by Pulse Ghana below:

Fans loved the sweet moment between Stonebwoy and his daughter

Many gushed over the adoring father-daughter moments.

Beauty Aba Sam commented:

So adorable!

Cashes Man said:

She lied; she'll cry the next minute.

Dzimado Zion King Samuel mentioned:

Amazing.

Lovelies posted:

So cute. I love this.

ManuelSam reacted:

The real Jee, Happy Father's Day.

DanielAmi commented:

Happy Father's Day.

AmaOdame said:

The king and his girl. I love this.

