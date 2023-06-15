Stonebwoy, a Ghanaian musician, was videoed dancing 'agbadza' with some residents in Ghana's Western Region

The Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has been filmed dancing 'agbadza' with fans and dancers in Ghana's Western Region.

The kind-hearted musician most recently launched boreholes to provide safe drinking water to locals of four communities in the region, where he created memories with them.

Stonebwoy shows off 'agbadza' dance moves in video. Photo credit: UTV Ghana/stonebwoy (Instagram).

Source: Instagram

The afro-dancehall star, his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, and The Livingstone Foundation's (TLF) top executives joined the communities' chiefs and people to commission the mechanised boreholes.

The residents appreciated Stonebwoy's generosity and expressed gratitude to the musician.

Stonebwoy connects with the people

Later, the Alakple-Anloga native connected with the people by performing 'agbadza,' a traditional dance usually performed by the Ewe people of the Volta Region.

In a video on UTV Ghana, Stonebwoy can be seen bonding with a cute little girl donning a traditional outfit, which received views and comments.

Fans react to the video of Stonebwoy and the little girl

Many admired the globally known musician's dance moves.

Edem Fui Avevor mentioned:

So beautiful.

Bra Yaw Gh stated:

Very impressive!

Stardom reacted:

Love this so much!

Elorm Drey said:

Stonebwoy, be correct, Ewe guy. See dancing.

Nyameba Phina mentioned:

When you know your roots.

Silas Betsis Aziel said:

The tradition goes on, bro.

Zygote F Manso posted:

Stone all the way.

Dereal Sessy said:

Beautiful dance; keep it up.

Voltavi Dadayedzi Moglama posted:

Much love, I love my dance.

Matthew Billions commented:

Love this!

Danny Wasky Khalid said:

Very impressive!

Francis Callo posted:

Wooow, beautiful.

Sino said:

True legend. I love dancing.

Abena Tewa Twenebowa reacted:

Very impressive!

Ganadzi Richard commented:

Love this!

Cynderella Sebohia said:

He nailed it. Bravo! He was looking for his wife!

Iman Kasha Aziz posted:

Beautiful.

Kaotakoo Musah Sumaila commented:

Wow! Amazing!

Inusah Zakari reacted:

Absolutely amazing.

