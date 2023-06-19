Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson is in the trends after excerpts from her book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, went viral

Yvonne Nelson detailed her illicit secret affair with rapper Sarkodie which resulted in a pregnancy

Many are now questioning how many prominent African musicians the actress has had the pleasure of dating

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson clocked a milestone with her memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

The book reveals deep secrets the conservative Ghanaian could shy away from publicly revealing.

But Yvonne Nelson is a celebrated actress and no stranger to the limelight.

Yvonne Nelson's love story with Iyanya

In 2017, the Kukere hitmaker recounted his bedroom diaries with Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson. He detailed how he missed her mannerisms in bed, calling her a good woman.

Ice Prince's confessions

Shortly after Yvonne's failed relationship with Iyanya, Nigerian singer Ice Prince showed up with evidence of his relationship with the actress. Although she never admitted nor confirmed his claims, Ice Prince did not back down from his assertions.

The Sarkodie bomb

Sarkodie's part in the memoir has shocked Ghanaians to the bone. According to the actress, his affair with her resulted in an unwanted pregnancy and a painful termination.

