Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has disclosed that Nigerian singer Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh

The actress made the revelation in her book "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson" and detailed that Iyanya's infidelity led to their break up

Iyanya and some netizens have reacted to the revelation by Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson revealed that Nigerian singer Iyanya known privately as Iyanya Onoyom Mbuka cheated on her.

She made the revelation in her latest trending book, "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson".

Yvonne Nelson reveals Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh Photo credit: @iyanya @yvonnenelsongh @tontolet

In her quest to tell the world about herself and the challenges she has been through, Yvonne Nelson has made some interesting revelations about her struggles through relationships with some popular Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities.

According to the beautiful actress, Iyanya engaged in a secret affair with Tonto Dikeh, another prominent Nigerian actress, during their time together.

While the actress, who doubles as a businesswoman, shared details regarding the duration and intensity of the affairs that were being narrated in her book, netizens, including Iyanya, reacted to the revelations in the book.

Yvonne Nelson said:

"We had a decent relationship. Breakfast in bed and all the niceties of a dream relationship one could think of. I had the assurance that he was someone I could be with forever. He tattooed my initials, YN, on his wrist, and I thought that was a big deal. If he wasn't serious about the relationship, he wouldn't do that. In his hit song, "Ur Waist", he mentioned how he lusted over me".

"One can therefore imagine my shock when I returned to Ghana after one of my visits to Nigeria, and someone called me from his house".

"The caller said anytime I left Iyanya's place, another actress came over to him and sometimes slept over. The person felt strongly that there was something going on between them and thought I should know. That actress turned out to be Tonto Dikeh of Nigeria, one of the female celebrities Iyanya named in his "Ur Waist" song".

Source: YEN.com.gh