Popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win recently treated students from his Great Minds International School to an unforgettable experience at a local cinema.

Lil Win takes his students to the cinema

Source: Youtube

The cinema, located within SG Mall, served as the perfect destination for the excursion. The anticipation among the students was clear as they eagerly explored the mall before heading to the theatre. Lil Win's careful planning allowed the children to familiarise themselves with the various shops and attractions, adding an extra layer of excitement to the outing.

Once inside the cinema, the students were greeted by a lively atmosphere. Smiles adorned their faces as they settled into their seats, ready to embark on a cinematic journey. Throughout the movie, the children's enjoyment was evident as their bright smiles persisted.

For many of these students, this marked their first visit to a cinema, making the experience all the more special. The actor's thoughtful organisation not only provided them with an entertaining outing but also expanded their horizons and created cherished memories. Lil Win's school has become a well-revered institution.

Peeps praise Lil Win's gesture

Social media users found the gesture thoughtful and praised Lil Win for the beautiful initiative.

gracemensah554 wrote:

God bless Weezy Empire students and his crew

@andybest1448 said:

Bro God will continue to bless you, keep up the good work

@albertkaya8426 reacted:

God bless you Lil Win

Lil Win danced with his students

In another story, Great Minds International School, Lil Win's school, held its Speech and Prize-Giving Day Ceremony recently, and the actor had a wonderful time bonding with the students.

The friendly actor found himself surrounded by a crowd of kids, who joyfully danced with him.

Blogger Zionfelix shared the video capturing this heartwarming moment, which garnered laughter and admiration from netizens.

Source: YEN.com.gh