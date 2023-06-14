Celebrated Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah stunned many with her composure during a tense situation in Côte d'Ivoire

During her appearance as a guest on a TV show, Jackie Appiah was pranked horribly on live TV

Even people in the studio were confused at a point if it was real from their facial expressions

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is one of Ghana's purest celebrities, as she is a known household name in all social circles.

Jackie Appiah is also one of the most travelled Ghanaian celebrities as she s favoured in many countries.

Her movies are also enjoyed in many countries scattered over the continent.

And so it was no surprise seeing her grace a TV show in neighbouring Ivory Coast.

Initially, the show was going great until an angry woman stormed the set. She started shouting and speaking rapidly in French with English pauses, asking Miss Appiah for her money.

According to this woman, she had paid $10,000 as an appearance fee for Jackie Appiah. But she never showed up. The angry woman added that she gave the money to John Dumelo.

Through it all, Miss Appiah remained calm and even started laughing. But the organisers revealed it was a prank just before the situation escalated further.

TikToker react to how Jackie Appiah composed herself despite the seriousness of the prank

Many have hailed Jackie Appiah for controlling herself under pressure. The comment section of the video was full of praise for the actress.

sussan773 commented:

She did well by maintaining her cool. She is really a lady.

amorpower411 commented:

This joke is expensive.

Gifty_dede commented:

our queen is naturally humble this prank was just intense and she just kept laughing

Prisky Fashion commented:

Wow she is a real Queen hmm the prank was serious wow

