Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, a Kumawood movie star, gushed over actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio when they met on the United Showbiz

The duo, who were rumoured to be lovers before Lil Win married his wife in 2022, appeared on the programme on Saturday, June 17

Netizens reacted to the pair lavishing smiles on one other when their video, seen many times, emerged online

Kumawood actor and educator Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win drooled over actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio when the pair met on the United Showbiz on Saturday, June 17.

The two Ghanaian entertainers joined other guests for a panel discussion on the programme hosted by media star MzGee, real name Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah.

Lil Win drools over his rumoured ex-lover Sandra Ababio in video. Photo credit: utvghana.

Source: Instagram

Lil Win and Sandra Ababio lavish smiles over each other

Lil Win appeared in the UTV studio for the United Showbiz after the actress had taken her seat for the live televised programme. He approached her, as expected, to share pleasantries with his rumoured ex-lover.

The actor, musician, educator, and Sandra Ababio were said to have dated before the actor married his wife in 2022. The pair have debunked the claims before and after Lil Win's marriage.

When actor Lil Win tied the knot with his wife, Sandra Sarfo Ababio reacted. The actress wished her colleague well after the latter shared the photos online.

The moment the actor gushed over the actress during their first-ever live televised show in 2023 garnered fans' reactions.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the video of Lil Win and Sandra Ababio on UTV

Many noticed how Lil Win gushed over Sandra Ababio.

Capo_onana posted:

Sweet ex alo nkoaa .

Gifty.debrah reacted:

Very pleasant.

Kwartengjusteegmail.co7 mentioned:

Very beautiful to watch. Sweet exes .

Dj_ner0 commented:

Lol.

Maamesaa observed:

See how he is smiling anyhow. Oh lawd. Sweet exes. Sweet Sandra. Lol.

Alberta_odoom reacted:

Sweet ex.

Idontgiveafuck2304 said:

Ex bi y3 guy.

Nanaakuacuty posted:

My sweet ex, lol .

