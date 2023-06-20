A video of a young man seeking more answers from Yvonne Nelson over the release of her new book has got people talking

The man stated that Yvonne Nelson was double dating during that time, adding that Sarkodie may not have been the father of the terminated baby

Netizens, who reacted to the video, have disagreed with the man over his commentary on the matter

Celebrated rapper, Sarkodie, appears to be getting some sympathy from a section of Ghanaians following the release of Yvonne Nelson's book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

The book revealed that Sarkodie impregnated Yvonne Nelson and got her to terminate the baby on the grounds that he was not ready to father a child.

Man seeks more answers from Yvonne Nelson Photo credit:@trouble_carlos/TikTok @sarkodie @yvonnenelsongh/ Instagram

The revelation has left many startled; however, one Ghanaian man, who identifies himself as @trouble_carlos, is not buying the explanation and wants further clarity on the pregnancy issue.

In a video, the man alleged that Yvonne was double dating when she got pregnant; hence, how sure was she that the Countryside hitmaker was responsible for the baby.

“The incident happened 13 years ago, and during that time, it was said that you were dating both Sarkodie and Iyanya, so how did you conclude that Sarkodie was behind the pregnancy," he quizzed.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians disagreed with the man over his assertion

Netizens who reacted to the video disagreed with the man for trying to insinuate Yvonne Nelson could have lied about the pregnancy.

iamliivingstone replied:

It sad to know that the society always blame the women

Queen_aata stated:

Every lady knows who is responsible no matter what

Devine DMS indicated:

We should be proud of her. she is letting us know she is a real human being who has gone through a lot. These young girls should know and learn.

_Maamepokuaa commented

every woman knows the father of her child

Yvonne Nelson reveals Peter Ala Adjetey was his dad

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Yvonne Nelson has disclosed in her memoir that she believes that the former Speaker of Parliament Peter Ala Adjetey was her real father.

In the book, titled I'm Not Yvonne Nelson, she said it took her nearly five years to begin seriously finding out the truth about his father's identity.

She said this after her mom, Margaret Glover-Addy, made the revelation to her.

