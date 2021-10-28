Admirable Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has attained some appreciable heights for herself as an individual, a woman, an entrepreneur, and a celebrity.

At just age 36, the mother of one has done so much for herself and has thus cut a niche for herself not only in the entertainment industry but in other aspects of businesses.

YEN.com.gh brings you 6 of Yvonne’s top achievements so far.

1. Founder of pre-school: Yvonne Nelson is the proud founder and director of Just Like Mama Pre-School. The modern school can boast of various facilities, including a neat environment, a big compound, a swimming pool for kids, and an overall conducive atmosphere.

2. YN Island: The young actress bought a whole Island for herself, YN Island located at Ada Foah, in the Ashanti Region. Yvonne has built a resort on the island which has become a destination site for tourists who visit the town. Buying a whole Island is not common among Ghanaian celebrities of even richer people.

3. Top actress: Yvonne Nelson is one of Ghana’s top actress. She is also a household name in some other African countries, especially Nigeria. Jackie started acting in 2007 with her debut movie bring Princess Tyra. She starred in that movie together with Jackie Appiah, Majid Michel, Fritz Baffour, Kalsoume Sinare, and others. Since then, Yvonne Nelson’s fame keeps rising and rising.

4. YN Productions: The actress also owns a production house, YN Productions. She has churned out a good number of movies under the umbrella of this company.

5. Successful woman: Yvonne Nelson is an overall successful woman as her various achievements have shown. She has been tipped by many as a potential female presidential candidate if Ghana should go on that tangent. When the names of popular female celebrities are mentioned, she makes the list. Yvonne, indeed, in one of a kind woman!

6. Property: As a successful woman, Yvonne Nelson enjoys a measure of luxury. She does not flaunt her property on social media as other celebrities do. However, she is known to have a plush mansion and a fleet of cars.

