A video of Lil Win and Dr Likee at a recent event has refueled the rift between the two Kumawood actors

The Kumawood stars ignored each other at the first sighting and eventually exchanged pleasantries briefly

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to share their thoughts on the growing tension between the Kumaood stars

Ghanaian actors Lil Win and Dr Likee were among many stars who joined a recent sanitation campaign in Kumasi.

It was an intense moment when the actors, locked in an unexplained rift since 2021, met at the event.

A video of their moment posted online garnered significant traction as fans shared their thoughts on their rift.

Lil Win and Dr Likee clash

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win and Dr Likee almost ignored each other when they met at the float in Kumasi.

The actors eventually shared a brief, tense handshake. The awkward moment brought back memories of how the actors had been rebuffing each other's efforts.

Many colleagues have described Dr Likee's and Lil Win's feud as a bad look for the Kumawood industry.

Kwaku Manu recently implored them to settle their score encouraging them to collaborate and help push the industry forward.

Ghanaians react to Lil Win and Dr Likee's awkward clash

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the awkward moment between Dr Likee and Lil Win in Kumasi.

@_IamAsantewaah wrote:

"He is just minding his business and doing what he came to do, they are all stars, no be now he go come do you eiii Eii biaa 😂"

@iamNotime said:

"As he by pass am deɛ something dey inside"

sikapaTheBarber noted:

"why Dr Likee wasn't to see Lil Wayne at the Health Walk anaa .....oh chale this industry de3 ....may be Likeee was unhappy at home before coming🤣"

Adebayor Samuel remarked:

"You people should view the video well ok before you guys says something about lil win . Iikee was the first person see lil win and pass . True need. Be told lil win is talented"

Sperry figures🇬🇭 added:

"be honest pls..me im for dr likee anyday.. however i think lil win did better than likee today..even tho we dont kno their heart.."

39/40 weighs in on Dr Likee and Lil Win's rift

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee's crony, 39/40 had opened up about the growing tension between Dr Likee and Lil Win.

The actor bashed Lil Win imploring him to be mindfule of his the influence his careless statements could have on the Kumawood industry's progress.

