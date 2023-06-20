Celebrated Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson disclosed the reason for her recent estranged relationship with her mother, Margaret Glover-Addy

After two failed attempts to connect with the men her mother claimed fathered her, Yvonne has described her mother as wicked

She divulged that neither Mr Oke Nelson nor Mr Peter Ala Adjetey was her biological fathers

After Thirty-seven years, Yvonne Nelson is still on the hunt to know who fathered her. In her new memoir, she makes her mother the villain.

Yvonne Nelson's mother, Margeret Glover-Addy, gave her daughter two names that could be her possibly be her fathers.

After subsequent DNA tests, it turned out that neither Mr Nelson nor Ala Adjetey was her father.

Yvonne Nelson wishes her mother a Happy Father's Day Image credit: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

In I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, the actress said her confrontation with her mother to discover the truth did not go as planned.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She revealed that her mother kicked her out of her house after refusing to tell her who her father was.

According to Yvonne Nelson, she and her mother have not had a cordial relationship for about a year. Adding that she doesn't let their relationship affect her daughter and mother.

The part of Yvonne Nelson's book talking about her confrontation with his mother Image credit: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson names Tonto Dikeh as the other woman in her relationship with Iyanya

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported Yvonne Nelson's account of how Nigerian actress Toton Dikeh dated Iyanya too.

According to Yvonne, she was tipped off by an insider that Tonto went to sleep over at Iyanya's house whenever she left Nigeria for Ghana.

Her book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, features these revelations, detailing her love story with Nigerian singer Iyanya.

Tracy Sarkcess features in Yvonne Nelson's book together with Sarkodie's infidelity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the part in Yvonne Nelson's memoir where she refers to Sarkodie's wife.

After discussing her harrowing experience with Sarkodie and their unwanted pregnancy, Yvonne hinted that Mrs Tracy Owusu Addo was in the picture.

She mentioned that it was only after the rapper did not want a family with her that she found out about his girlfriend, who was studying outside the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh