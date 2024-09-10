Nana Ama McBrown, during her Onua Showtime show, sponsored four female audience members to learn hair-making and hair-styling

The actress advised the selected ladies to portray good behaviour and take advantage of the job opportunity to help them financially

Nana Ama McBrown has earned praise and admiration from many impressed fans on social media following her gesture towards the ladies

Ghanaian actress and TV show host Nana Ama McBrown has made the headlines on social media after her recent philanthropic activities.

Nana Ama McBrown sponsors female fans

In a recent episode of her Onua Showtime show, Nana Ama McBrown touched the lives of four female audience members by allowing them to learn vocational skills to overcome their financial struggles.

The actress financially sponsored the women to learn hair-making and hair-styling at Accra's plus Leejay Looks beauty salon.

Nana Ama McBrown advised the women to portray good characters and create more opportunities for other members of her show's audience. She urged them to also focus on learning the skills to transform their lives and improve their finances.

The Kumawood movie star also shared that she has collaborated with some influential figures to create employment opportunities in carpentry for unemployed men in Koforidua.

Nana Ama McBrown added that she had been invited to an event at Independence Square in Accra, which will provide jobs for people looking to work in government agencies.

Over the years, the celebrated personality has earned a reputation for her works as a philanthropist. She recently collaborated with Fameye to support blogger Kobby Kyei and donate a classroom block to the Saaman Basic School in the Central Region.

Fans hail Nana Ama McBrown's philanthropic act

Nana Ama McBrown earned praise and admiration from many of her fans on social media for sponsoring the four ladies to learn vocational skills.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

Nilma N. A. Amponsah commented:

"I watched it yesterday and kept saying God bless you for everything my Nana 😍😍😍."

Sheila Andoh commented:

"May God bless you Nana Ama."

Hair talk one

"Awww so beautiful. God bless you, Nana."

ReggieYels Beads & Accessories commented:

"God bless her abundantly 🙏🏾."

Lady V Akua Dzifa commented:

"Nyame nhyira wo.....May you never lack."

McBrown sprays GH¢100 notes on Maame Dokono

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown celebrated Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, as she celebrated her 80th birthday.

In a video, McBrown approached Maame Dokono and sprayed GH¢100 notes on her while singing and dancing, with the gesture warming netizens' hearts.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

