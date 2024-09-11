Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, in a video she shared on TikTok, flaunted her beauty and her curves

The beautiful mother of three looked radiant as she jammed to Kweku Smoke and Kwaku DMC's Trapper of the Year in front of a mirror

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians admired Vanessa's beauty and curvy figure, praising her

Vanessa Nicole, the former partner of popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, shared a video on TikTok showing off her beauty and curves.

The video, which has gone viral, showed her dancing to Trapper of the Year by Kweku Smoke and Kwaku DMC.

In the video, Vanessa stood in front of a mirror and jammed to the popular song. Her simple but stylish white outfit highlighted her curvy figure, capturing the attention of many. In the clip, she enjoyed the music while admiring herself in the mirror.

The comments section of the post was flooded with praise from Ghanaians, who admired her stunning looks and curvy body. Social media users complimented the mother of three, making the video go viral on social media.

Vanessa Nicole sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

benjiro_12 said:

"Charlie u are a wise, responsible and humble lady. keep it up .your maturity level is top notch"

Baba OGa commented:

"Most attractive lady in Ghana forget everybody sweetheart obi mp3 aah obi p3"

bright wrote:

"U breaking the guy with this kind of videos. premium broken heart give"

broadwayeng said:

"Ma'am pls you are the only one who can help fanny face in this situation 🙏 pls do something for us aberg 🙏"

HENBOA VENTURES reacted:

"Sweet things Dey mk man craze 😂"

Funny Face goes on a rampage

While Vanessa Nicole is looking very demure and enjoying life, her ex, Funny Face, recently went on a rampage on social media.

YEN.com.gh reported that the comedian broke down into tears as he recalled memories of his time with one of his early exes before Vanessa.

The comedian admitted that losing the lady affected his mental health badly. His rants on social media sparked concern.

