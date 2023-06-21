Ameyaw Debrah, a celebrated blogger, has stated that Sarkodie owes Yvonne Nelson no apology for her allegations of pregnancy neglect

The actress claimed in her new book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, that the rapper abandoned her when she became pregnant with him years ago

Debrah told YEN.com.gh that the rapper does not have to publicly express regret if he does not want to

Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah has said Sarkodie owes no apology to Yvonne Nelson after the actress made disparaging claims about the rapper in her new book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

The actress and film producer-turned-author, Yvonne Nelson, launched her memoir at the Peduase Valley Resort on Sunday, June 18.

Ameyaw Debrah says Sarkodie does not owe Yvonne Nelson any apology over claims of pregnancy neglect. Photo credit: Ameyaw Kissi Debrah/sarkodie/yvonnenelsongh.

Yvonne Nelson's claim

She revealed that she had to end a pregnancy because the child's father, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, refused to accept responsibility.

Following the book's release, the actress and the thought-provoking memoir have received a lot of attention on social media.

Ameyaw Debrah dismisses need for apology

The prominent blogger, however, feels the allegations will not have a substantial impact on Sarkodie's brand.

When asked if Sarkodie should apologise to Yvonne Nelson for the neglect, Ameyaw Debrah said:

''There's no need for an apology. He owes no one an apology. It's his private life, which happened in the past, but if he wants to apologise, fine. But he owes no one an apology,'' Debrah told YEN.com.gh.

The star blogger also stated that there is no need for Sarkodie and his wife Tracy Owusu Addo to issue a statement in response to Yvonne Nelson's allegations.

