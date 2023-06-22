Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has opened up about her life, struggles and breakups in her memoir

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has been trending online since she released her memoir on Father's Day, June 18, 2023.

The talented actress with a high fashion sense left jaws dropping with the content of her book which features an episode about her relationship with BET winner Michael Owusu Addo, popularly called Sarkodie.

BBC News pidgin described Yvonne Nelson's book as a blockbuster and indeed, the actress revealed to TV3's Giovanni Caleb that there might be a movie franchise in the years to come.

YEN.com.gh has listed five key things from the trending memoir.

1. Always hang out with the right people

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson's friend of twenty years, Karen, motivated and encouraged her to contest in the Miss Ghana competition.

It was Karen who first mooted the idea of contesting the Miss Ghana beauty pageant. It was 2005 and I was yet to go the university. Those were the days when the pageant carried a lot of prestige and was highly coveted and I didn't see myself near the crown.

2. Impress the right people to win their unmerited support

Yvonne Nelson stated in her memoir that in 2005, Shirley Frimpong Manso's Sparrow Production, which is still one of the best movie production companies in Ghana, was the franchise holder of the Miss Ghana pageant.

Yvonne Nelson narrated how disappointed Shirley Frimpong Manso was when she couldn't answer her questions correctly to win at the finale. In 2023, Shirley was among the top celebrities who graced the launch of Yvonne Nelson's memoir and granted an interview showering praises on the actress.

I remember backstage, Shirley Frimpong Manso came to hold me tenderly and asked, Yvonne ? She and I didn't have a close relationship but I imagined she was rooting for me to win.

3. Don't hold grudges without knowing the full story

In the memoir, Yvonne Nelson revealed the sour relationship between herself and the man whose surname she mistakenly bears. She recounted how the late Mr Oko Nelson's son nearly slapped her at the funeral.

"However, I now realise that there was absolutely no reason for you to be a part of my life. Nothing, not even your last name, is owed to me. Since learning the truth, I've come to the conclusion that you might have encountered difficulties independent of mine. I wasn't your daughter and you weren't my father," she wrote.

"I regret that I was unable to apologise to you in person. Even if my mother ought to have offered the initial apology, I wish I could kneel by you and apologise. But that's not the only thing that makes me wish you were here. If you knew the with, that would have been wonderful to know. If you knew I wasn't your daughter, and more importantly, if you knew of anyone else who did, I would have wanted to know.

4. Getting to know people for who they truly are in your life

Young Yvonne Nelson was called an abanoma which means stepchild by her step-siblings who did not make any attempt to hide their dislike and disdain for Yvonne and her mother. She was relegated to the befitting room for a step-daughter and she had to bathe at odd hours. Finally, when she became Princess Tyra, she was treated like a celebrity at home.

The release of Princess Tyra changed everything. My status at home changed. My brother and sister now saw me a a celebrity sister. There was a respect for my name at home and my sister even added please to the words she spoke to me.

5. You need to be determined to achieve your dreams

The way to success is not always a leisurely and pleasurable walk in the park. Yvonne Nelson failed two courses in the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE), now known as the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Regardless, she faced them head-on and wrote the papers for the third.

News of her one-year movie ban was widely circulated in the newspapers and on popular websites, but the hardworking 35-year-old now has a production company releasing hit movies one after the other.

Yvonne Nelson owns a pre-school and other successful businesses in Ghana making her one of the wealthy female celebrities in Ghana. Undoubtedly, she is cashing in on the sale of the memoir as there is shortage at various bookshops and sales outlets.

