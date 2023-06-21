Former Citi FM presenter Jessica Opare-Saforo lauded Yvonne Nelson over the actress's new memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson

The media star heaped praise on Yvonne Nelson for her growth and accomplishments in the film industry

Yvonne Nelson's book, which she launched on Sunday, June 18, made wild claims about entertainers, including rapper Sarkodie

Renowned Ghanaian media star Jessica Opare-Saforo praised Yvonne Nelson after the actress released her controversial book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

The former Citi FM presenter lauded the actress for her growth and accomplishments in Ghana's film industry.

Jessica praises Yvonne Nelson over the actress's book. Photo credit: yvonnenelsongh/sarkodie.

Former Citi FM star praises Yvonne Nelson's achievements

Opare-Saforo could not hold her joy about Yvonne's recent addition to her credentials with her first-ever book.

''I am very proud of you. I cannot say that enough,'' she said in an Instagram video that has been viewed many times.

Yvonne Nelson ''exposes'' Sarkodie in her book

The actress Yvonne Nelson launched her memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Peduase Valley Resort, where industry players, friends, and the media were there to support her.

The acclaimed actress and producer published that she had to terminate a pregnancy at some point in her life because the unborn child's father, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, refused to accept responsibility.

The actress and the thought-provoking memoir have gotten a lot of attention on social media following the launch.

Watch the video of Jessica Opare-Saforo below:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens raved over the two celebrities in the comments section.

Mmuse_gh commented:

Another lovely idol.

Designn.fashion said:

Jessica with the voice.

Obengpriscilla73 posted:

This lady speaks so well, and her voice alone❤️.

At_jbrand commented:

You are a great talent.

Mr__ao reacted:

I can listen to her voice the entire week wooow loove love looove her.

Foluso_olufidipe commented:

I didn't like her at first because she was always used in movies as someone proud, arrogant or saucy, and that shaped my perception of her until it dawned on me that movie is different from reality. I don't know much about her, but I haven't read so many people's comments; I'm beginning to like her.

Amevor.kwabena.9 said:

Really an exceptional actress. Amiable. Amicable.

Msenogift posted:

This YN jollof that people keep talking nuh, I have to taste it. Kudos on the book.

