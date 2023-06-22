Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has sent an emotional appeal to her biological father

The CEO of YN Productions promised that she was not in for inheritance but wanted to know the other half inside her

Yvonne Nelson sent a heartful letter to her "mystery" father in her memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson detailed her struggles to find her true identity in her memoir.

A key player to the subject, Margaret Glover-Addy (Yvonne Nelson's mother), has refused to give up the name of the name she had sexual relations with.

Yvonne Nelson described her actions as wicked in her book.

A collage of young Yvonne Nelson, her book cover and a picture with Mr Nelson Image credit: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

The actress is still searching for her real father after DNA tests proved that Mr Nelson and Mr Ala Adjetey, who were named by her mother, were not her father.

In her book, she sends a message to her biological father. She wrote:

"The main reason I wrote this book is to find you. I could have gone on social media or mainstream media to announce it, but that would have left out the backstories. No social media post or mainstream media interview could have captured my journey and struggle from the day the teacher called Eugene and me to his desk to ask if our father was the same man. That innocent instigation has helped me to establish what was not. I now want to know what is, who my father is."

