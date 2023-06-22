Dormaahene Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II has honoured Black Stars captain Dede Ayew with a godson

Osagyefo Agyeman Badu asked for the first male child to be born in his town after his speech to be named after Dede

The revered chief who was welcoming Dede and other football stars to Dormaa also promised to look after that child until he comes of age

The Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II, has conferred a big honour on Black Stars captain Andre ''Dede' Ayew.

Dede Ayew visited Dormaa, the home base of Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars, as the leader of a Black Stars entourage to play in a game in the town.

Dede Ayew was accompanied by Jordan Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Felix Afena Gyan, and other stars.

Dede Ayew and other footballers are in Dormaa for match Photo source: @saddickadams

Dormaahene gives Dede Ayew a god son

According to Angel FM sports journalist Saddick Adams 'Obama', the Dormaahene proposed that the first male child to be born at the Dormaa Hospital on Friday, June 22, 2023, named after Dede Ayew.

On top of that honour, Osagyefo Agyeman Badu, who owns Aduana Stars, promised that the Dormaa Traditional Council will cater for the upkeep of the child until he grows.

In a video Saddick shared on Twitter, Dede Ayew and the rest of the players sat and applauded as the Dormaahene spoke.

Later, the stylish Black Stars captain took the microphone to appreciate the chief's gesture and also thank the people for their support.

See the video below:

