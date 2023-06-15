Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba has blessed Kuami Eugene, in a wholesome trending video

The ace highlife artiste prophesied that Kuami Eugene would take over the whole world with his music

The Angela hitmaker, who looked emotional, bowed his head and continuously claimed his blessing, saying "Amen" several times

In a trending video, Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba, known privately as Charles Kwadwo Fosu, blessed young highlife artiste Kuami Eugene.

The ace performer and singer prophesied to Kuami Eugene, blessing him to achieve bigger exploits with his music globally.

Daddy Lumba prophesy to Kuami Euegene Photo credit: @kuamieuegene @realdaddylumba

Source: Instagram

Daddy Lumba blessed and advises Kuami Eugene

During an interview at Daddy Lumba's radio station, DL FM, Kuami Eugene was praised by the legendary singer, who claimed he had left the highlife music genre to Kuami Eugene to continue the work they had done.

Daddy Lumba, the all-time record breaker who has stood tall with attributes for most Ghanaian hits, joined Kuami Eugene's interview on a phone call, telling Kuami Eugene to always put God first and work hard. The celebrated and highly revered artiste added that he trusts the young award-winning highlife star to make an impact with his music.

"I pray that God blesses you and make your dreams come true. I have faith in how you have started. I believe you will conquer the whole world with your music. What I would advise is that you put God first and stay humble. I support you at all times," Daddy Lumba blessed Kuami Eugene.

Watch the video of Daddy Lumba blessing Kuami Eugene below:

Some Ghanaians commented on Daddy Lumba's blessings to Kuami Eugene

A netizen reacted negatively to the video, claiming that Daddy Lumba might later say he was compelled to make the declarations since Kuami Eugene has had a similar experience with highlife legend Amakye Dede. Kuami also reacted to the video about him.

@Immichaelpower said:

Lumba also go talk say he was compelled. Trust me, Eugene isn't credible

@KuamiEugene commented:

Glory

