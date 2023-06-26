Amerado, in an interview on 3Music TV, talked about his hit song with Black Sherif Abotr3 (Patience) and how it happened

The musician said it was all by chance as a friend of his new Black Sherif's manager and connected them

Amerado said the studio session with Black Sherif was magical as the talented star created a beautiful melody immediately after he heard the beat

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular musician Amerado in a recent interview on 3Music TV opened up about his hit song with the VGMA Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif titled "Abotr3" (Patience). The artiste detailed how his collaboration with the award-winning singer came about. The talented artiste revealed that the feature was a stroke of luck, as it happened through a mutual acquaintance.

Amerado (Left) and Black Sherif (Right) Photo Source: amerado_burner, blackosherif

Source: Instagram

Amerado shared that a friend of his happened to know Black Sherif's manager and through this connection, they were able to get in touch with each other. The initial contact eventually led to a meeting between Amerado, Black Sherif and their respective teams at a local restaurant. However, Amerado had to patiently wait for them to finish their meal before they could proceed to the next step.

The rapper explained that, prior to the release of Abotr3, he had not experienced the level of success that comes with having a hit song. Therefore, the collaboration with Black Sherif was a significant milestone for him in his music career.

Reflecting on the studio session, Amerado described it as magical. He said as soon as Black Sherif listened to the beat from producer Samsney, his talent took over and he effortlessly created a beautiful melody that perfectly complemented the track's theme, which was about patience.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Fans commend Amerado

Many peeps commended Amerado for his humility and how he praised Black Sherif.

Justice said:

The same as Sarkodie. Country side was not part of the Album but that was the hit one on the album. Same as Abotr3. Blacko is a blessing ❤️

Cavani Dreamer commented:

Amerado is that guy... He always shows appreciation

user6768321247411 said:

I never knew you're this humble, bro. That's great. If you can't cross the red sea on your own, JOIN MOSES!! It's that simple but people don't know!!

Sarkodie explained how Countryside feature happened

In a similar story, Sarkodie spoke up about his feature with Black Sherif and denied claims that he rode on the fame of trending artistes.

According to Sarkodie, he did not reach out to Black Sherif to be on the JAMZ album and mentioned that Black Sherif reached out first.

The rapper was not pleased with the misconception people had about him and squashed the rumours.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh