American-based Ghanaian business mogul Mama Dollars stole the show at her 1-year birthday celebrations of the quadruplets of American-based businessman and gold dealer Frank Osei

She slayed in a pair of fitting white shorts and a tank top as she sprayed GH¢100 notes and dollars on Akosua Agyapong as she performed

Her outfit caused a frenzy on social media as many claimed she stole the show at the birthday party

A video of American-based Ghanaian business mogul Delali Agyekum, aka Mama Dollars, spraying money on Ghanaian musician Akosua Agyepong has caused a frenzy online.

Akosua Agyepong was sprayed with cash by Mama Dollars. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Mama Dollars splashes money on Akosua Agyapong

They were spotted at the first birthday party of the quadruplets of American-based businessman and gold dealer Frank Osei, popularly known as Dinero Homecoming

The plush ceremony held over the weekend on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, saw many guests thong the plush venue to celebrate.

In a video that has caused a stir online, Mama Dollars was seen spraying dollars and GH¢100 notes on Akosua Agyapong as she performed.

She slayed in a white pair of shorts which hugged her curves and accentuated them. She paired the shorts with a tank crop top and heels.

Below is a video of Mama Dollars spraying cash on Akosua Agyapong.

Ghanaians react to Mama Dollars splashing money on Akosua Agyapong

Even though the video was about Mama Dollars spraying money on Akosua Agyapong at the first birthday party of the quadruplets, many people could not hide how they felt about her outfit.

They hinted that she stole the moment at her party, which was too much.

See selected opinions from Ghanaians concerning the video:

kusithomas32 said:

see bawdy oo

makwaboaah remarked:

These kind of friends I won’t invite them da to my events. Why do you dress like to to someone’s event? To steal attention or what?

Nana Ama McBrown sprays cash on a friend at her 40th birthday

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown was spotted spraying money on a friend at her 40th birthday party.

Many people online praised her for having a kind and generous heart.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh