Popular Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown, hosted her friend, pundit and artiste manager, Bullgod, in her home. The delightful encounter was captured in a video that quickly went viral, sparking admiration from netizens.

Nana Ama McBrown and Bullgod at her home Photo Source: iamamamcbrown

Source: TikTok

During the visit, Nana Ama McBrown treated Bullgod to a delicious meal. She served him a cup of milo along with a mouthwatering pie. The sight of the sweet-looking dish left Bullgod over the moon, and he could not resist indulging in the treat.

The friendship between Bullgod and McBrown is well-known, as they used to feature together on UTV's popular show, United Showbiz. Their on-screen chemistry and friendship have won the hearts of many viewers, who often express their admiration for the duo.

The video of their cosy linkup showed their strong bond and highlighted Nana Ama McBrown's warm hospitality.

Bullgod and McBrown warm hearts

Netizens flooded the comment section of the video with positive comments and words of appreciation for the pair.

TIKTOK QWEEN1 commented:

Bulldog is a whole vibe

user6130043997968 reacted:

I also want to come to your house when I come to Ghana please

@Cblezx wrote:

Empress please invite me sum wai, Naa cravings is killing back door

Amabijou commented:

Milo - thon ..I like d friendship

Maame Sarfoaa Boakye reacted:

I simply can't stop laughing

McBrown dancing with the physically challenged

In another story, actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, had the pleasure of inviting several physically challenged men and women to her popular show, Onua Showtime.

The heartfelt episode saw the actress forming a special bond with these individuals as they shared moments of joy through dancing to melodious Ghanaian tunes.

The heartwarming videos of this beautiful occasion quickly made their way onto social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh