Ghanaian TV personality Nana Ama McBrown cautioned her followers to be vigilant on social media

The actress said that it has come to her notice that some persons are defrauding people using her photos

She further explained that these people take money from their unsuspecting victims with promises made in her name

Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama McBrown is at war with digital scammers using her picture to extort money from her loyal followers.

The Onua TV presenter issued a disclaimer in a video she purposely made to address the situation.

McBrown also extended the caution to cover other celebrities, imploring people to properly investigate celebrity pages before they follow or do business with them.

Nana Ama McBrown shares some simple tips and tricks that one can use to verify the authenticity of a celebrity page.

She added that as a representative of her brand, Media General is not accepting money on behalf of Onua TV. She warned her fans not to send money to anybody using her name with the promise of getting them a job at the media house.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Nana Ama McBrown's message to people against interacting with fake 'McBrown' pages

Some shared their experiences where they had been duped because they thought they were interacting with McBrown. The rest thanked the Empress for doing the needful to protect her fans from losing their hard-earned money.

@Hdanquah commented:

Nana, We would be grateful if this same information Is done in English. Thank you.

@msnab2532 commented:

My baby sister was almost duped 3 days ago. A page claiming to be McBrown dM her asking her of two of your movies so she can win a phone. My sister mentioned your movies and this person gave her a number to call to claim her prize. Fortunately, she called me with excitement, saying she had won a phone from McBrown. When I asked her how she narrated the story. So I told her McBrown doesn't have that time to dm fans. that's how she was saved . Thanks for this video. I will send it to her to watch.

@iamthereginatetteh1 commented:

People will watch this and still fall victim..lol. Thank you for the alert, Nana❤❤

