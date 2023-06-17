Ghanaian singer, Mzbel has shared a video of herself struggling to sleep during her pregnancy

She woke up in the middle of the night at some point, showing discomfort and having cravings

Her fans reacted to the video, sharing their joy for her and praising her good looks during her pregnancy

Ghanaian singer Mzbel, known privately as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, has shared a video of herself struggling to sleep while heavily pregnant.

She indicated in the video that pregnancy deprived her of sleep, made her crave certain foods, and waking up in the middle of her sleep.

Mzbel shares a video of herself struggling to sleep at night during pregnancy Photo credit: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the singer on her verified Instagram page, she struggled in bed, waking up from her sleep and eating at some point.

The bulging baby bump seemed to have created pressure on the 16 Years hitmaker's lower back and hips, leading to her discomfort as she held her bump and back with a squeezed face.

The video portrayed the fashionable singer's frequent tossing and turning as she sought relief from the physical strain and supported her body with pillows between her legs, coiling herself in positions that seemed comfortable.

Watch the video of Mzbel showing her sleep troubles during pregnancy below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Mzbel's pregnancy video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, stating that pregnancy looked good on her, while others joked about her body movement and claimed they would love to get pregnant too.

mari_gyataa commented:

This one that you’re everywhere yi where will my uncle sleep

edudzi_aj commented:

Hmmm, pregnancy, wish every woman experience this

cheeseballs847 commented:

Pregnancy looks super cute on you ❤️

rosedarls_hair_emporium commented:

Na where will hubby sleep then?

iam_mzbee1 commented:

No be easy journey, God see you through ❤️

Mzbel goes viral with her pregnancy photos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Mzbel released stunning images from her pregnancy.

The 43-year-old looked lovely in a magnificent custom-made dress and gorgeous haircut for the photo shoot.

The fashion icon finished off her ensemble with a chic clutch and gold block high heels that went viral on social media, garnering reactions from her fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh