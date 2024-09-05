Wayoosi, in an interview, shared details about his marriage to his beautiful young wife Adepa

The Kumawood actor narrated the story of how he and his wife met at his home before they started dating

Wayoosi also said that he and Adepa's marriage has thrived because they understand each other

Ghanaian comic actor Joseph Osei, popularly known as Wayoosi, has opened up about his marriage to his wife, Adepa.

Wayoosi narrates how he met his wife

In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Wayoosi said that his wife Adepa was a gift from God and narrated how they first met.

The actor stated his first encounter with his wife was at his home. According to him, he and Adepa interacted when she came along with a movie director to visit him while he was in his house.

He said:

"I was at home when my wife came. A movie director brought her to my house. He came to do something in my neighbourhood and decided to pass by my house. My wife and I started talking, and we became friends. God gave her to me."

Kumawood star Wayoosi said that his wife told him they had already met when she was much younger and that he even proposed marriage to her.

He said:

"According to her, I met her at my pub in Abuakwa Maakro sometime ago when she was much younger, and I even told her I admired her beauty and wanted to marry her when she grew up. She said she came there with her sister."

The comic actor added that he and his wife, Adepa, have a mutual understanding of each other, which has been key to their marriage's success.

Wayoosi and his wife Adepa, whose real name is Evelyn Owusu, have been married for over 15 years. The couple regularly feature in videos on Wayoosi's Wayoosi TV channel on YouTube.

Wayoosi addresses allegations against his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wayoosi, in an interview, hit back at critics who alleged that his young wife married him because of his wealth.

The Kumawood actor described the accusations as baseless and warned people making such comments to refrain from doing so.

Wayoosi claimed that his wife, who was by his side during his battle with kidney disease, married him because she probably did not want to waste her time with younger men who would have later dumped her.

