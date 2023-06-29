Ghanaian actor Lil Win has shared a video of his students at Great Minds International on his Instagram, claiming he had missed them

The clip is an old video of the students who are currently on vacation, playing in his school's compound as he recorded them

Since they are on vacation, he urged them to be blessed and safe while they enjoyed their stay at home

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor Lil Win, known privately as Kwadwo Nkansah, has shared an old video of his school kids on his Instagram.

The actor revealed that he had missed them and urged them to stay safe and protected while they spent their vacation.

Lil Win misses Great Minds students who are on vacation Photo credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win's video touched the hearts of his fans and followers as he expressed his sincere affection for the young pupils

The video, which showed children of various ages joyfully playing during their break and exuding an air of innocence and happiness, has garnered reactions on social media.

Sharing the nostalgic clip on his Instagram page affirms the entertaining actor's connection and genuine love for the students, as he has spoken about in most of his videos.

Watch the video of Great Minds International students playing in the school's compound below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Lil Win's students playing in his school's compound

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, talking about the serene environment of the successful actor's school and his love for children.

adipa_mighty commented:

I tap into your blessings, bro. I wish to own a school like this one day. I love to see children happy ❤️

ama.nyarko.129794 commented:

Is like I heard Koo Lilwin… These children paaa ur, proprietor,

mogasty_jnr commented:

If my child is in this school, I do no need to wash his or her uniform twice a week. Very neat compound

Lil Win says a mansion will never put food on his table and does not regret building his school

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Lil Win responded to criticisms made about the house he built for his mother by fellow actor Oboy Siki in an interview with Abro GH TV.

Oboy Siki had earlier called the structure "one made for local gods," downplaying its quality.

Lil Win responded to the remarks by saying that he did not disagree with the actor's viewpoint because it was his perspective and that he did not care for mansions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh