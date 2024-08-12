Big Akwes, in a recent interview, compared the relevance of Lil Win to Dr Likee and claimed Lil Win was no longer that important

Kumawood actor Big Akwes, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, sparked a debate by questioning the current relevance of famous actor Lil Win.

Big Akwes boldly claimed that Lil Win, who once dominated the Kumawood movie scene, had lost his touch in the modern entertainment terrain, while Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene, has taken over as the leading figure in Ghanaian comedy.

Big Akwes pointed out that Lil Win was at the peak of his career during the golden days of Kumawood when his style made him a household name.

The actor argued that Lil Win's relevance had diminished as the Kumawood industry declined in recent years.

According to Big Akwes, the rise of digital platforms like YouTube reshaped the entertainment industry, creating new stars and shifting audience preferences.

He claimed that Dr Likee has capitalised on this shift, using his presence on YouTube to gain immense popularity, which has put him ahead of Lil Win.

Big Akwes' Lil Win comment sparks debate

Big Akwes' comments sparked reactions from Ghanaians, with some agreeing and others refuting his bold assertion.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

joshuaowusu202 said:

"This Ghanaian people Aka is good there is no doubt but bro lilwin live has on word he is talented"

musahdembele90 wrote:

"Nkansah is multi talented he can never fade bro. he might fade but until the unknown over taker comes"

Rocky Junior commented:

"If not hatred aa, how can you compare Aka to lilwin"

Ras Nene hints at retirement

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, despite Big Akwes' claim, Ras Nene seems unfulfilled in the industry.

He recently hinted at retirement shortly after his return from overseas, expressing frustration at 'stubborn' attitudes.

Many people who watched the footage pleaded with the actor to reconsider his decision and continue as an actor.

