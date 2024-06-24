Gospel musician Empress Gifty is one of the few female celebrities hosting cooking shows in Ghana

The outspoken brand influencer looked effortlessly chic for the first episode of the UCook show on UTV

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching snippets of the cooking show on Instagram

Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty Adorye has become the talk of the town after hosting the first episode of her high-anticipated culinary show, UCook, on United Television.

Empress Gifty did her best to impress her fans and studio audience with her presentation while entertaining them with her soothing voice and dance moves.

Gospel musician Empress Gifty slays in a beautiful outfit. Photo credit: @utv

Source: Instagram

Some social media users have complained about the kitchen setup, while others stated that a top politician's host and wife spoke about things related to the show, making it dull.

Empress Gifty managed to steal the attention of fashion lovers with her stylish short-sleeve dress and expensive high heels.

Watch the video below:

Empress Gifty performs the theme song for the Ucook show

Empress Gifty and her talented band set the studio ablaze with their stunning performances during the first episode.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on the setup of Empress Gifty's U Cook Kitchen

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

black_b_angel stated:

The talking is too much,just do ur best and let your work speak for itself the kitchen itself can't cook no matter how beautiful it is,so please stop the shades ure bigger than that

klit_oriz stated:

She will turn the show to ‘U akutia’

Kcbbysong stated:

The presentation is terrible. Don’t knw who she is teasing

namaadiepena stated:

U can never be Mcbrown..be yourself..nea ) kyere3

obaapaakyaa7 stated:

Kitchen looks over crowded. Simplicity is the best.

akosua_becklyn stated:

Some of the comments got me laughing so hardanyway 3ny3 )sikanii af3 3ne premaniii and also you can’t compete with someone who carry PURE GRACE OF GODBe ursef darling,u will fit in

sheezy_on_point stated:

Mcbrown atɔ pressure ama mo oo eeeh

kobby_lazerr stated:

Copy copy but u can’t compare original phone to china phone

Empress Gifty Shares Marriage Tips: “I Make Sure My Husband Is Okay In Bed And I Don’t Shout Jesus”

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Empress Gifty, who revealed details about her life.

The well-known politician's wife revealed how she treats her husband like a guy in bed. When Empress Gifty is in Ghana, she never fails to cook her husband delicious meals, as she has always disclosed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh